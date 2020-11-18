LaMelo Ball Convinced He’s ‘Born’ To Be Selected No. 1 In NBA Draft

Only a select few basketball players ever earn the honor of being selected first overall in their respective NBA draft.

LaMelo Ball, however, is confident the top guy is him this time around.

Many NBA experts expect Ball to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft, no matter when he ends up getting picked. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are among Ball’s top prospective teams.

“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on, so that’s pretty much my answer right there.”

Ball has conducted workouts with each of the previously named teams. Minnesota is expected to pick first, with Golden State going second and Charlotte going third.