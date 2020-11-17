Liverpool Opens AXA Training Centre; Take Video Tour Of Reds’ New Facility

Liverpool’s new AXA Training Centre officially opens Tuesday, and you can take a first look inside the state-of-the-art facility with the club’s launch video.

Having departed Melwood last week, the Reds’ first team completes its move to the Kirkby base, which brings the club’s senior and academy sides together on the same site.

More than two years of construction work has created a world-class complex for Jurgen Klopp’s squad’s day-to-day training and preparation.

Their new 9,200-sqm home features three full-size fields, dedicated goalkeeping and warm-up areas, and indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

See the AXA Training Centre for yourself in the footage below.