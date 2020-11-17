Cryptic Robert Williams Tweet Has Celtics Fans Worried About Trade

Is time about to run out in Boston for the Timelord?

Celtics center Robert Williams on Tuesday fired off a cryptic that led many fans to believe a trade was in the works. As of Tuesday morning, there were rumors of a potential deal involving the third-year big man.

Here’s Williams’ tweet:

Could’ve just told me what it was 💯 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) November 17, 2020

Of course, this could mean a number of things. But, given the reality TV-esque drama of the NBA, it’s entirely plausible that a player would start vague-tweeting before being dealt to another team.

Unsurprisingly, Celtics Twitter went totally nuts.

Here are some of the reactions:

Are the Celtics trading the next Olajuwon? https://t.co/Obsh1RawM7 — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) November 17, 2020

Please no cryptic tweets rn Timelord — jac Doyle 🎰📋 (@jac3td) November 17, 2020

NO DONT TELL ME THEY TRADED YOU PLEASE TELL ME YOUR JUST RECITING LYRICS — WELCOME ONYEKA TO BOSTON (@yooFury) November 17, 2020

DUDE STOP NOOOOO NOT YOUUUU — 𝒦𝐸𝒱𝐼𝒩🪁 (@DrizzyKev) November 17, 2020

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO — Ben Kaufman (@thetweetofben) November 17, 2020

Timelord I can’t take this cryptic anxiety — ryan (@ryank__25) November 17, 2020

I will never forgive Danny if he traded time lord — Jacob LeRea (@jacob_lerea) November 17, 2020

Just know we love you rob, if you ever wanna come back we’d welcome you with open arms. ❤️ Love you Mr. Time Lord — #TankForFields (4-5) (@AtLeastWeGotCam) November 17, 2020

Ah, there’s nothing like NBA trade season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images