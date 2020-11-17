Cryptic Robert Williams Tweet Has Celtics Fans Worried About Trade

There currently are no rumors of a trade involving Williams

Is time about to run out in Boston for the Timelord?

Celtics center Robert Williams on Tuesday fired off a cryptic that led many fans to believe a trade was in the works. As of Tuesday morning, there were rumors of a potential deal involving the third-year big man.

Here’s Williams’ tweet:

Of course, this could mean a number of things. But, given the reality TV-esque drama of the NBA, it’s entirely plausible that a player would start vague-tweeting before being dealt to another team.

Unsurprisingly, Celtics Twitter went totally nuts.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ah, there’s nothing like NBA trade season.

