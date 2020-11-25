Liverpool Vs. Atalanta Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Mohamed Salah is eligible to play

What will Liverpool make of its first chance to finish an important job ahead of schedule?

Liverpool will host Atalanta on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League Group D game. Having secured all nine points their first three games, the Reds can clinch a place in the knockout rounds with a win over Atalanta.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah missed the team’s last game due to positive COVID-19 tests but he’s eligible to face Atalanta after testing negative Monday.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Atalanta in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

