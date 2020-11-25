Liverpool Vs. Atalanta Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

What will Liverpool make of its first chance to finish an important job ahead of schedule?
Liverpool will host Atalanta on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League Group D game. Having secured all nine points their first three games, the Reds can clinch a place in the knockout rounds with a win over Atalanta.
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah missed the team’s last game due to positive COVID-19 tests but he’s eligible to face Atalanta after testing negative Monday.
Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Atalanta in the United States:
When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com