Mets’ Robinson Cano Suspended For 2021 Season, Will Lose $24M Salary

New York Mets fans won’t see Robinson Cano on the field next year.

The second baseman has been suspended for the entire 2021 Major League Baseball season after testing positive for Stanozolol, a banned substance.

This marks Cano’s second performance-enhancing drug suspension since 2018.

Mets president Sandy Alderson on Wednesday released a statement regarding the matter.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” he said, via MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

Cano will not be paid his $24 million salary.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images