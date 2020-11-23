MLB Rumors: Rays Told Teams They’re Open To Idea Of Trading Blake Snell

Blake Snell is coming off a World Series appearance with the Rays. But could his days in Tampa Bay be numbered?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Rays have told other Major League Baseball teams that they’re “open to the idea” of trading the pitcher.

“A source noted that Tampa Bay is not actively shopping Snell, who has three years and $42 million remaining on his five-year, $50 million extension, but given the financial losses the Rays endured during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, trading the 27-year-old represents the club’s best chance to create some much-needed flexibility,” Feinsand wrote.

It’s not out of the norm for the Rays to trade big names. Just look at David Price and James Shields. Still, unless the return is one that can’t be denied, it might be best to keep Snell put.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images