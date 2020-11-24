‘Monday Night Football’ Makes NFL History With First All-Black Officiating Crew

The “Monday Night Football” game in Week 11 offered enough intrigue to tune in already.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams are two teams trying to claw out of second place in their respective conferences ahead of the NFL playoffs to improve their chances of securing this season’s only first-round bye.
But before the game even started, it made NFL history books based on the guys in the zebra uniforms.
Monday evening’s officials, led by 17-year veteran Jerome Boger, is the league’s first All-Black officiating crew ever. It’s rounded out by umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, line judge Carl Johnson, down judge Julian Mapp, field judge Dale Shaw and back judge Greg Steed.
You love to see it.