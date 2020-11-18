NBA Rumors: 76ers Trade Al Horford To Thunder For Danny Green, Picks

Al Horford reportedly is on the move.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading the center to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and two NBA Draft picks.

Here is Wojnarowski’s full report with more details:

The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe's top point guards. https://t.co/NXEzcdyoTH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Thunder now have three picks in the top 34 of Wednesday night’s draft.

Horford signed a four-year, $109 million deal with Philadelphia in June 2019 after spending the three previous seasons with the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers now rid themselves of Horford’s contract, and Green may be helpful to have around for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images