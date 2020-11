We did not see this coming.

Gordon Hayward reportedly is signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

Free agent Gordon Hayward is signing a 4-year, $120M deal with Charlotte, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

For days now, the rumors had been that the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers were working on a sign-and-trade since Indy didn’t have the cap space to land Hayward.

Maybe it was the asking price for the Celtics, but obviously that fell through. Now, Hayward will get paid big bucks to play for a team that will be clawing for one of the bottom seeds in the Eastern Conference.