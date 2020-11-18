NBA Rumors: Celtics In ‘Holding Pattern’ With Gordon Hayward

Where Gordon Hayward will play come the 2020-21 NBA season is anyone’s guess.

But it doesn’t appear much progress has been made in trading the star from the Boston Celtics.

Rumors have swirled Tuesday about Hayward, especially after he and the team decided to extend his deadline to either opt in or out to the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old reportedly had interest from the Atlanta Hawks, but the C’s seem to be “mostly in a holding pattern” with Hayward.

Here’s the latest report from The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Hearing tonight the Celtics are mostly in a holding pattern with Hayward. Regarding the possibility of packaging picks and moving up in the draft, teams in the mid-lottery have indicated that they’d like to stay there. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 18, 2020

The Celtics have three first-round picks, for what it’s worth.

So, if a trade indeed gets done, it appears it could be a player-for-player swap.

