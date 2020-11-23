NBA Rumors: Free Agent Aron Baynes Headed To Raptors On Two-Year Deal

As much as Boston Celtics faithful politicked for it, Aaron Baynes will not be returning to the team next season.

He is coming back to the Eastern Conference, though.

The fan-favorite center, hailing from Australia and spending the last season with the Phoenix Suns, reportedly has signed with the Toronto Raptors.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Baynes has agreed to terms of a two-year, $14.3 million deal with the recent 2019 NBA Championship team.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

The Raptors acquire him just one day after re-signing Fred VanVleet to a four-year deal and losing Serge Ibaka in free agency to the Los Angeles Clippers.

