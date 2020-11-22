NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Joining Clippers On Two-Year, $19 Million Deal

Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard won an NBA championship together in 2019 with the Raptors.

And now, the 31-year-old free agent center is following his former teammate to the West Coast.

Ibaka intends to sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with a player option in the second year.

Deal will include a player option in the second year, per source. https://t.co/8laEdy5KmO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

So while Toronto all of a sudden looks less threatening in the east, the Clippers got even more stacked defensively in the west — on paper, at least.

Whether L.A.’s rumored chemistry issues will be worked out this season or not, Ibaka joins Leonard in a lineup that also includes Paul George, Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverly.

Switch city, indeed.

