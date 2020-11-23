Twitter Cannot Believe How Much Texans Pay Jack Easterby For His Unlikely Promotion

Jack Easterby has flipped a vague “character coach” job he got with the Patriots as result of Aaron Hernandez murder accusations into quite the promotion

As of January, he’s the executive vice president of football operations for the Houston Texans.

This seriously surprised two people he worked with in New England, Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater, who were blunt in their projections for Easterby’s career after this news broke.

But with his unexpected rise to one of the team’s highest executive positions, some Texans fans are getting rowdy about the amount of influence Easterby seemingly has over the organization all of a sudden.

And apparently he’s making over $3 million a year, which NFL fans cannot believe.

The #Texans pay Jack Easterby "over $3 million a year" according to Jason La Canfora. He just said that on NFL Today. — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) November 22, 2020

Here was some of our favorite reaction to that little tidbit reported on the CBS Broadcast coverage of the Texans game against the Patriots in Week 11.

texans couldn’t get joel osteen so they hired their own. https://t.co/F1OpclluEr — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 22, 2020

This is the most amazing story in sports that literally nobody is talking or reporting on extensively. https://t.co/iaVooVFpYz — WoodNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) November 22, 2020

The Jack Easterby story will make an incredible documentary



Prayers answered: How an NFL chaplain swindled a billionaire’s son out of millions — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) November 22, 2020

The #Texans pay Jack Easterby more than 42/53 of their actual PLAYERS. WHAT?! https://t.co/fG8lRP7HLr — Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) November 22, 2020

I can know everyone’s name and hold a Bible for 1 million. — Houston4Life (@MatthewCavazo16) November 22, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images