NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 10 Of Season

Putting action on underdogs can be risky, but bettors might find themselves in a pretty favorable spot this weekend.

Two legitimate Super Bowl contenders will enter their respective Week 10 matchups as betting underdogs. Favorites typically have been the better play this season, so we advise you to take advantage.

Here are three ‘dogs to consider betting this week. The lines are provided via consensus data.

Philadelphia Eagles at (+3.5) New York Giants

Judging purely by the standings, New York is one of the worst teams in football. There’s a good chance the 2-7 Giants are bound for a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But we’re looking to make some money here, and the G-Men surprisingly have been one of the better bets in the league this season. New York enters Week 10 with a 6-3 against-the-spread record, including covers against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants already have proved they can hang tough with the Eagles. Daniel Jones and Co. covered a five-point spread in a 22-21 loss to their NFC East rival in Philadelphia less than a month ago. Considering New York is riding high off a Week 9 win over Washington and still is in the thick of the division race, we like its chances Sunday.

(+2) Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

The Bills needed to make a statement in Week 9 following four consecutive lackluster showings.

They did so and then some.

Buffalo outlasted Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, who tend to find a way to come out on top in shootouts. Josh Allen torched Seattle’s defense for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-33 win as a three-point underdog.

The Bills offense should be able to find similar success Sunday. Arizona’s secondary isn’t nearly as bad as Seattle’s, but the Cardinals currently rank in the lower tier of passing yards allowed per game. Buffalo is more in the middle of the pack, so life won’t be easy for Kyler Murray.

Bettors should feel fairly comfortable going against the Cards in Week 10. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is 2-3 ATS as a favorite this season.

(+2) Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

This probably shouldn’t be labeled as a total must-win for the ‘Hawks, but they could be in trouble if they drop the ball in Los Angeles.

Both the Cardinals and the Rams sit at 5-3, one game behind the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West. So, this divisional battle likely will prove to have significant playoff implications.

The Rams are a tough bunch, but we have doubts about their ability to keep pace with Seattle. The two teams responsible for the Seahawks’ losses to date, the Cardinals and Bills, are two of the league’s most electrifying offenses when they’re humming. LA, meanwhile, ranks 21st in points per game.

Jared Goff is no slouch, but we have a tough time seeing him outdueling Wilson, who remains firmly in the MVP discussion.

