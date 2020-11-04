NFL Rumors: 49ers Shut Down Facilities Due To Latest COVID Test Results

The San Francisco 49ers have had their season marred by injuries.

And now it looks like they are having to deal with complications created by COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have become the latest team that’s had to shut down their facility due to coronavirus test results.

49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID test results, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

This, of course, complicates things because the 49ers are supposed to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at Levi’s Stadium. Presumably, the Packers would be travelling to the Bay Area on Wednesday.

A positive test (or even a few), doesn’t necessarily put the axe on Thursday’s game, but it certainly won’t help it go off without issue.

