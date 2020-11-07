NFL Rumors: Ryan Allen Reunites With Stephen Gostkowski As Titans Sign Punter

We are officially ready to refer to Nashville as Foxboro South.

Mike Vrabel is the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Malcolm Butler left the New England Patriots to sign with the Titans, while Stephen Gostkowski landed in Tennessee after getting cut by the Patriots.

And now, a longtime Patriots punter is going to be playing for the Titans.

Ryan Allen reportedly has signed with Tennessee.

Titans are signing former Patriots’ punter Ryan Allen for Sunday’s game against Chicago, reuniting him with kicker Stephen Gostkowski as his holder, per source. Tennessee’s three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern hurt his right wrist during last week's 31-20 loss in Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2020

It’s been an interesting couple of years for Allen. He arguably was New England’s MVP in its Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Bill Belichick thanked him by drafting punter Jake Bailey a couple months later, then cutting Allen during camp later that year.

It took Allen a while to find a job, but ended up with the Atlanta Falcons in November. He was cut by the Falcons a few weeks later only to get brought back once more days later. He re-signed with the Falcons this past February, but was cut on August 2.

Now, the 30-year-old is getting another shot, and he’s doing it with some familiar faces.

