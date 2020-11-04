NFL Rumors: Steelers Buy Dinner For Poll Workers At Allegheny County Counting Site

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving back to their community during the 2020 presidential election.
Votes still are being counted in many states, including Pennsylvania, with volunteers putting in long hours to make sure each vote gets counted.
And the Steelers decided to give back to those workers, buying them dinner in Allegheny County, according to NBC News’ Paul Rigney.
This year has been different than past elections, with a record number of people turning out to vote, and a slew of mail-in ballots being cast due to COVID-19.