This Cam Newton Hype Video Will Fire Up Patriots Fans For Game Vs. Ravens

Cam Newton helped will the Patriots to victory in Week 9, which saw New England halt its losing streak at four.

The Patriots will need Newton to play even better Sunday night if they want to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

New England is set to host the Baltimore Ravens for Week 10 primetime clash. The Ravens enter Gillette Stadium winners of four of their last five, with their most recent victory coming in Indianapolis over a tough Colts team.

Hours before kickoff in Foxboro, Newton’s production company shared a hype video for Ravens-Patriots. The one-minute clip surely will fire up New England fans for the contest under the bright lights.

Luckily for Newton, he’ll have one of his top weapons back at his disposal against the Ravens. Second-year wideout N’Keal Harry is set to return to action following a two-game absence.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images