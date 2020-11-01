Patriots Rule Out Rookie Tight End For Week 8 Matchup Vs. Bills

Devin Asiasi will be inactive Sunday for the second consecutive week.

The Patriots rookie tight end did not make the trip to Buffalo for New England’s Week 8 matchup with the Bills due to personal reasons, the team announced Sunday morning.

One of Asiasi’s friends in California recently died.

Per San Mateo Police, a 30-year-old man was shot on Friday. It appears that was Devin's friend, an artist who performed under the name Juice Boi for the group Cutthroat Mode. pic.twitter.com/trTkYpaIXh — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 1, 2020

Asiasi was a healthy scratch last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The third-round draft pick has appeared in five games this season and has yet to be targeted in the passing game.