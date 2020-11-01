Patriots Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch Week 8 NFL Games Online

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a win.

Especially after enduring the most lopsided home loss of the Bill Belichick era at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers and former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

And who better to get back in the win column against than a division rival?

The Buffalo Bills sit in first place in the ACF East at 5-2, so a victory won’t come easy for the third-place Patriots, who are 2-4 so far. Not to mention, New England is the road team dealing with a number of injuries this week.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images