Alex Cora is returning to Boston. And, much like fans, the Red Sox are excited about about the news.

The team announced it’d agreed to a two-year deal with Cora on Friday after the two sides parted ways after the 2019 Major League Baseball season. The contract features a two-year club option for 2023 and 2024, too.

So, just how excited is the team? Their latest tweet certainly says it all.

Check it out.

ā€œIā€™d like to speak to the manager.ā€



The Manager: pic.twitter.com/2UFwKGwFhn — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 6, 2020

Welcome back, Alex.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images