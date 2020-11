Brock Holt is happy for Alex Cora.

As you probably have heard by now, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Alex Cora to bring him on as the team’s next manager.

Holt played for Cora in 2018 and 2019, and was part of that historic World Series team in 2018. And he took to Instagram to express his excitement for his former manager.

Check it out:

Brock Holt seems pleased with the Red Sox hiring Alex Cora 😃



(Holt’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/GDtmQO8AOK — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) November 6, 2020

Holt is a free agent after spending parts of the 2020 season with the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images