Romeo Langford Injury: Danny Ainge Shares Update On Celtics’ 2019 First-Rounder

The start of NBA training camps is right around the corner, but don’t expect Romeo Langford to be taking part.

And it could be that way for a while.

Langford, who the Boston Celtics took in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, was shut down near the end of last season, Sept. 22, after undergoing wrist surgery.

When the Celtics made the announcement, they did not release a timetable for Langford’s potential return. Fast forward to Wednesday, and it sounds as though a return still is far off.

Ainge says Romeo Langford is still in a cast and won't be ready for the start of training camp in a couple of weeks. Unsure what timeline is. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 19, 2020

Injuries thus far have hampered Langford’s young NBA career, limiting him to just 39 appearances last season — including seven playoff games. He’s shown some potential, but not nearly enough consistency, and that’s in large part because of his troubles staying healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images