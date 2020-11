Legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek died Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Trebek passed following a bout with pancreatic cancer. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account delivered the news of Trebek’s death Sunday morning, noting he was surrounded by family and friends at his home in Los Angeles.

Shortly after the news broke, social media soon was flooded with tribute posts for Trebek. Below are a handful of the several tweets delivered from the sports world.

Resharing one of Alex Trebek’s final moments from @Jeopardy, as it paints a picture of his impact on countless people and families.



RIP to a true inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Vv9WF5qKwB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020

💔. I will miss you, your friendship , advice and humor. Rest easy my dear friend. Love you Alex. pic.twitter.com/uuRC1XZQ2G — Charissa Thompson (@CharissaT) November 8, 2020

😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ # https://t.co/W6TLqJy2Ug — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 8, 2020

Forever part of the NHL family.



Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/63yGVUFHvN — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) November 8, 2020

RIP to one of the sweetest souls I ever had the chance to spend time with, who was always funny and kind. RIP Mr. Trebek! Love and prayers to Jean and the family!❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q22wqeatzt — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. Ernestine and I have always taped all 5 "Jeopardys" and watched them every Friday night, competing in categories from pop culture to the Paleozoic Era. "Jeopardy" tests your knowledge, recall and gambling wits the way no other show ever has. Alex was its soul. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2020

One of my favorite moments ever on Jeopardy #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/TnXJmohibU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 8, 2020

The most reliable thing in the medium of television, maybe the most reliable thing anywhere & everywhere. Every night you knew exactly where he would be and exactly how he would be. Welcoming.



He was home.



Consider this, the last episode aired in his life, the perfect goodbye. https://t.co/sjY6iXV65f — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) November 8, 2020

Some of my everyday childhood memories involve throwing out random answers during Jeopardy to no avail only to have my Mom and Dad walk me through why I was wrong and the significance of each answer. It was continuing education at its finest and Alex Trebek was a treasure! RIH pic.twitter.com/2wEQ8lMGDK — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) November 8, 2020

Had to take a moment at the end of today's show on @nflnetwork to pay tribute to the great @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/6AdpyABhiB — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 8, 2020

RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VPxXKemVO6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2020

