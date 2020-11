Alex Cora is “back home.”

Last Friday, the Boston Red Sox announced they had hired Cora to fill the team’s managerial vacancy, and on Tuesday they held his introductory press conference.

The team marked the occasion by replicating an iconic photo of him, then on Saturday morning they shared some behind the scenes footage from Tuesday.

AC is back home and ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/Tp5jGOBOFI — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 14, 2020

Cora has a lot of work in front of him, but he seems pleased to be getting another chance not just with the Red Sox, but in the game altogether.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images