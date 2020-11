The excitement surrounding Alex Cora’s return to the Boston Red Sox is palpable, to say the least.

Boston on Friday announced Cora’s official return on a two-year deal. The two sides had briefly parted ways following the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Like just about everyone else, Cora is thrilled by the news. And he made that clear on Twitter with a simple, but powerful message.

Check it out:

Looks like someone’s excited.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images