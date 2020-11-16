Tom Brady Scoffs At Mike Florio Report About Buccaneers’ Offensive Line

Tom Brady had to have a say in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bringing in Antonio Brown, right?

And, if so, could Brady be making other personnel decisions in Tampa Bay? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio seems to have that inclination. Florio on Sunday morning wrote how the Buccaneers would be changing up their offensive line in large part because of a request from Brady.

Ryan Jensen, Brady’s starting center the first nine weeks of the season, played guard Week 10 while AQ Shipley took over Jensen’s role at center. It came after guard Ali Marpet was out with a concussion.

Anyway, here’s what Florio wrote Sunday before the Buccaneers took the field:

While Shipley may be a B.A. (Bruce Arians) favorite, a change like this won’t be made unless TB12 (Tom Brady) wants it. And it’s entirely possible that Tom Brady has become disillusioned with Jensen. Remember when Brady was throwing a fit in the second half of the Thursday night loss to the Bears? The guy on the receiving end of Brady’s wrath was Jensen.

The 43-year-old quarterback was asked about that report after the Buccaneers earned a 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady quite literally laughed at the idea.

Here’s the exchange, per the team:

Reporter: What goes into the decision for Shipley to move to center and Jensen go over to guard? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested that you made the move because you’re ‘disillusioned’ with Ryan Jensen? Any truth to that silliness?

Brady, after laughing on camera: “There is, yeah, I don’t want to respond to everyone that says everything. That’s completely, I have no idea. I’ve never heard that. I love Ryan Jensen. He’s been one of the guys that has been a rock for me — great teammate, great player. He brings it every day. He’s got great energy and enthusiasm. I love playing with Ryan. I’ve played with a lot of great centers over the years and Ryan is just a great player.”

Regardless of what led to the change, it clearly didn’t have all too much an impact on Brady. The Tampa Bay signal-caller threw for three touchdowns in the win, helping the Buccaneers get to 7-3 on the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images