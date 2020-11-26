Torey Krug, Milan Lucic, Andrew Ference Congratulate Johnny Boychuk On Retirement

Boychuk had to retire due to an eye injury

Johnny Boychuk clearly left an impact on some of his former teammates.

The New York Islanders defenseman retired Wednesday due to an eye injury he sustained during the 2019-20 NHL season.

Before his career in New York, Boychuk spent six seasons with the Boston Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011.

A few of his former teammates — Torey Krug, Milan Lucic and Andrew Ference — took to social media to congratulate Boychuk and share some memories.

Check them out:

Although Boychuk’s career was cut short, it certainly is one to be proud of.

More Hockey:

Here’s Where Tuukka Rask Ranks On NHL Network’s List Of Top Goalies

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related