Here’s Where Tuukka Rask Ranks On NHL Network’s List Of Top Goalies

Tuukka Rask had one of his best statistical years during the 2019-20 NHL season.

And even though it wasn’t an ideal ending — between him opting out and the Boston Bruins getting eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs — his 26-8-6 and 2.12 goals-against average was nothing to scoff at.

Rask even was up for the Vezina Trophy, but was the runner-up after it (deservedly) went to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnepeg Jets.

So it’s not really a surprise to see Rask rank well on NHL Network’s list of their top 10 goalies.

Check it out: