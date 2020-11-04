Trevor Bauer Rejects Reds’ Qualifying Offer, ‘Looks Forward’ To Speaking With Them

Trevor Bauer likely will have a slew of teams bidding for his services for the 2021 season and beyond, including the Cincinnati Reds.

The pitcher spent 2019 and 2020 with the Reds, but now is a free agent.

Bauer had a pretty good shortened 2020 campaign, going 5-4 with an eye-popping 1.73 ERA. But it appears he is going to test the market, as expected.

The right-hander’s agent, Rachel Luba, announced Bauer rejected Cincinnati’s qualifying offer. But that doesn’t mean the Reds are out of the sweepstakes.

Trevor Bauer has rejected the QO but not the Reds, & he looks forward to speaking w/ them & all other interested teams thru Free Agency. — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) November 4, 2020

Bauer, of course, would boost anyone’s starting rotation. And with plenty of teams needing some reinforcement, it certainly will be interesting to see where he ends up.

