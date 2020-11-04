Trevor Bauer Rejects Reds’ Qualifying Offer, ‘Looks Forward’ To Speaking With Them

Trevor Bauer likely will have a slew of teams bidding for his services for the 2021 season and beyond, including the Cincinnati Reds.
The pitcher spent 2019 and 2020 with the Reds, but now is a free agent.
Bauer had a pretty good shortened 2020 campaign, going 5-4 with an eye-popping 1.73 ERA. But it appears he is going to test the market, as expected.
The right-hander’s agent, Rachel Luba, announced Bauer rejected Cincinnati’s qualifying offer. But that doesn’t mean the Reds are out of the sweepstakes.
Bauer, of course, would boost anyone’s starting rotation. And with plenty of teams needing some reinforcement, it certainly will be interesting to see where he ends up.