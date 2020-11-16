Watch Patriots Score On Trick Play As Jakobi Meyers Hits Rex Burkhead For TD

Rex Burkhead did it again, but this time he had a little help from Jakobi Meyers.

The New England Patriots trailed the Baltimore Ravens 10-7 in the second quarter during “Sunday Night Football” at Gillette Stadium. Well, until Meyers connected on a double-pass to Burkhead, which gave New England the lead heading into the half.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Meyers, a high school quarterback-turned-receiver, who then threw a perfectly-placed, high-arching ball to Burkhead in the end zone.

Check it out:

High school QB, NFL WR out here throwing TD passes on SNF. @jkbmyrs5 | #GoPats



Watch live: https://t.co/hYp83EW2oK pic.twitter.com/AyYTZ5k8hm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020

Football is fun.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images