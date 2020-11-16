Watch Patriots Score On Trick Play As Jakobi Meyers Hits Rex Burkhead For TD

The high school quarterback threw quite the ball

Rex Burkhead did it again, but this time he had a little help from Jakobi Meyers.

The New England Patriots trailed the Baltimore Ravens 10-7 in the second quarter during “Sunday Night Football” at Gillette Stadium. Well, until Meyers connected on a double-pass to Burkhead, which gave New England the lead heading into the half.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Meyers, a high school quarterback-turned-receiver, who then threw a perfectly-placed, high-arching ball to Burkhead in the end zone.

Check it out:

Football is fun.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

