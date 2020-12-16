Celtics’ Brad Stevens Appreciated Fake Crowd Noise, ‘You Suck’ Chant Vs. 76ers

There may not have been fans in the stands when the Celtics took the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but Boston still got to feel what it’s like to play in the City of Brotherly Love.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens appreciated that.

Fans aren’t allowed in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Wells Fargo Center still had boos and even a “you suck” chant during introductions to make it feel like a real Celtics-76ers game.

After Boston’s 108-99 loss, Stevens was asked about how he felt about the noise. And even though it filled the empty arena, it still wasn’t quite the same.

“I missed all of those people behind me wishing me happy holidays in their own special way,” Stevens told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

And as for that “you suck” chant?

“It made it feel a little bit more like Philly.”

The Celtics wrap up their preseason when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Boston on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images