Kendrick Perkins Hilariously Responds To Picture Of James Harden On Twitter

Classic Perk

James Harden made his 2020-21 preseason debut with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, despite some weeks-long drama that had many wondering if he’d be on the court.

Houston made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs with a 112-98 win. Harden dropped 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

But it was a picture that surfaced of Harden that had people talking.

The picture made Harden look, well, a little portly. And it had Twitter thinking he resembled Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins, who’s incredibly active on the social media app, responded in a way Perk only would.

Check it out:

Never change, Perk. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Wyke/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

