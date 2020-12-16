Kendrick Perkins Hilariously Responds To Picture Of James Harden On Twitter

James Harden made his 2020-21 preseason debut with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, despite some weeks-long drama that had many wondering if he’d be on the court.

Houston made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs with a 112-98 win. Harden dropped 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

But it was a picture that surfaced of Harden that had people talking.

The picture made Harden look, well, a little portly. And it had Twitter thinking he resembled Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins, who’s incredibly active on the social media app, responded in a way Perk only would.

Check it out:

Yep I got a wig on.😑 https://t.co/9gF9X9vZs3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 16, 2020

Never change, Perk. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Wyke/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images