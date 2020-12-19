Brad Stevens Points Out Quite Possibly Only Positive From Celtics Preseason

The Boston Celtics have basically nothing to hang their hat on after this week.

They were undressed by the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in their two preseason games, and now the Milwaukee Bucks await them Wednesday in their season opener.

Few things were redeeming about the way the Celtics played so far. They seemed borderline disinterested defensively and their shooting was appalling.

But one player who can walk away from the last few days with their head held high is Tremont Waters.

The reserve guard was one of few, if any, other positives, and Brad Stevens made sure to point that out.