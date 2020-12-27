Browns Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Can the New York Jets make it two wins in a row Sunday afternoon?

To do so, they’ll need to defeat the Cleveland Browns, who are fresh off their 10th win of the season.

The Jets stunned the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 with a 23-20 win — their first of the season — and slipped to No. 2 in the NFL Draft in the process.

The Browns, meanwhile, can clinch a playoff berth with a win, but will need some help from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants to lock up wins as well in their respective Week 16 games.

Here’s how to watch Browns-Jets:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images