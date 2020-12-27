Bears Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

If the Bears want a shot at the postseason, a win in Week 16 is a must.

Luckily, Chicago will have a lowly Jaguars team to contend with Sunday at EverBank Field. Jacksonville hasn’t won a game since Week 1 and is tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football this season.

A win here is only one piece of the puzzle, however. The Bears will need to win in a week where the Arizona Cardinals lose (which already happened), and have just two weeks left to do so. The Minnesota Vikings’ loss Friday also helps Chicago’s playoff prospects.

For now, though, Chicago must focus on the task at hand: Beating the Jaguars.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images