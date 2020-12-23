Bruins’ David Pastrnak Named Czech Athlete Of The Year For 2020

Congratulations are in order for David Pastrnak.

The Boston Bruins forward was named the Czech Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first hockey player to amass the award since Jaromir Jagr did so in 2005.

.@pastrnak96 has been named the 2020 Czech Athlete of the Year. Congrats, Pasta! 👏https://t.co/X6z39gHf1v — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2020

The 24-year-old also was named 2020 Czech Hockey Player of the Year in June for the fourth straight time.

Pastrnak enjoyed a strong 2019-20 NHL season with the B’s, potting 48 goals to go along with 47 assists. He shared the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin for most goals in the NHL.

The top-line winger beat out snowboarder Ester Ledecka with 1,253 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat finished sixth in the voting, and was the only other hockey player in the top 10.

The Bruins standout will miss the beginning of the 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery on his hip in September, but it sounds as if he’s making positive progress.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images