Bubba Wallace Reveals New Motto Ahead Of First Season With 23XI Racing

Darrell Wallace Jr is many things, but “complacent” is the last term you’d use to describe NASCAR’s fastest-rising star.

The popular NASCAR driver is preparing for his first Cup Series season with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing following a largely successful run with Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace has yet to earn a victory on NASCAR’s top level, but much of that can be attributed to competing in average-at-best equipment.

As he and 23XI Racing prepare for their maiden voyage, Wallace is ready to adopt a new mindset.

“It’s Dec. 14 right now, so it’s 17 more days until Jan. 1 – that’s when my new motto of ‘No More Excuses’ starts,” Wallace said Monday during a video teleconference with reporters.

“So, for 17 more days, I’m gonna have every excuse in the book. But after that, there’s no more excuses why we can’t run up front and compete for wins and show the true talents that I believe I have … If Jan. 1 was (the Daytona 500), then I’m ready for it.”

Wallace, 27, has become one of the faces of NASCAR due to his outgoing personality and social justice activism.

He’s a highly talented driver, however, one who might be poised to consistently run up front with the best NASCAR has to offer.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Slocum/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images