NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney’s Bushy New Beard Makes Him Barely Recognizable

Ryan Blaney’s face remains in a state of flux.

The 26-year-old NASCAR driver has developed a reputation for getting adventurous with his facial hair during the Cup Series offseasons. And, well, that trend continued this winter, as the Team Penske driver went full-lumberjack with a bushy new beard.

However, while speaking with reporters Tuesday, Blaney implied the beard’s days might be numbered.

“It’s a — yeah, I don’t know — a winter coat I guess is what you’d call it. So it’ll be gone before you know it.”

Take a look: