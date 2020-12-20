Buffalo News Runs Graphic Depicting Josh Allen Digging Patriots’ Grave

Routinely left for dead, Buffalo Bills fans now are the ones dancing on the New England Patriots’ supposed grave.

The Bills on Saturday beat the Denver Broncos to clinch their first AFC East championship since 1995. The victory also signaled the potential end of New England’s reign over the division, though the jury remains out on that. If the Patriots win the AFC East next season, would their “reign” be viewed as continued rather than begun anew? We’ll cross that bridge if it’s ever reached.

The Buffalo News is exercising no such caution, however.

Check out this cartoon they ran Sunday morning:

It would be easy and, probably, correct to say things like, “This has a low chance of aging well.” Taunting Bill Belichick’s Patriots rarely goes well for anyone — just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the Bills and their fans have waited a long time for this moment, and have suffered major heartbreaks along the way. Good for them.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images