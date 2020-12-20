Do You Agree With Jonathan Jones’ Interesting NFL-College Football Idea?

The question seemingly is asked every year: Could Alabama beat the Cincinnati Bengals?

(Don’t yell at us, Clemson fans. We’re just using an example.)

Well, Jonathan Jones wants an answer. The New England Patriots cornerback took to Twitter on Saturday to offer an intriguing idea that the NFL and the NCAA both should consider, but probably never will.

Take a look:

I think at the end of every year the NCAA Champion should play the worst team in the NFL 🤷🏾‍♂️… — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) December 20, 2020

So, why will this never happen? Two reasons:

1. The NFL team would absolutely annihilate the NCAA team by a zillion points.

2. Injuries risks, especially for the NCAA players, many of whom are bound for the professional level.

Decent thought tough, Jonathan. Perhaps one day we’ll get a similar matchup between an NCAA basketball team and an NBA or WNBA team.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images