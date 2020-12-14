Celtics Injury Report: Daniel Theis Questionable For Preseason Game Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics play their first preseason game on Tuesday, officially tipping off on the new 2020-21 season.
As expected, Kemba Walker is out against the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues to strengthen the pesky right knee that gave him trouble through much of last year. Tristan Thompson also will be out after injuring his hamstring in a recent workout.
Daniel Theis is questionable with some back soreness, so Boston may get to see a lot of Robert Williams and Grant Williams playing center.
Here’s the full injury report:
The Celtics and Sixers get going at 7:30 p.m. ET.