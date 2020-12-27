Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

The Celtics on Sunday night will play their first road game of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Following a season-opening win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston will square off with Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers enter the matchup at 2-0 after wins over the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

This contest will be the first of two over three days between the Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls. The C’s and Pacers will meet in Indiana again Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday night’s Celtics-Pacers game:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images