Clippers Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Opening Night Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship defense will begin Tuesday night at Staples Center.

The 2020-21 season is set to kick off just over two months after the Lakers finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Opening Night will feature a pair of contests, the latter of which pits Los Angeles’ two teams against one another.

The Clippers fell short of expectations last season, suffering a playoff exit in the Western Conference semifinals. Kawhi Leonard and Co. will try to kick off their redemption tour with a win over the reigning champs.

Here’s how to watch the Clippers-Lakers showdown online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images