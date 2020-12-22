Why Celtics Fans Shouldn’t Be Happy With Credible James Harden Report

James Harden to the Boston Celtics took a turn for credibility Tuesday.

The New York Times’ Mark Stein, who’s covered the NBA for decades, reported that the Celtics have been in “exploratory talks” for Harden. The Rockets guard, as you may have heard, doesn’t seem thrilled to be in Houston and has been included in trade rumors to the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s an excerpt from Stein’s story in The Times:

The Heat let it be known this week that they are not actively pursuing Harden, which is a blow for the Rockets because Miami is one of those fearless teams with the oft-proven gumption to embrace an enigma like Harden in spite of the various red flags. The Sixers and the Nets, though, may not be the only other options: In recent days, it has become known that Toronto, Boston and Denver have also had exploratory talks with Houston.

Stein noted that Harden will be traded no later than Jan. 25 — two months before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Now, we’re not trying to act that “exploratory talks” is code for “Harden is going to Boston.” It could very well be Danny Ainge doing his due diligence, but it’s still noteworthy because it’s gained credibility from Stein, and even Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, who said the Celtics could make it happen on Tuesday.

But do Celtics fans really want it to happen? They shouldn’t.

Harden, undoubtedly, is an NBA superstar. He’s an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA honoree, has won the scoring title three times and was the 2017 NBA MVP. He scored 30-plus points in eight of the Rockets’ 12 playoff games during the 2020 postseason.

… But he’s also 31-years-old. And Harden is owed base salaries of $41.2, $44.3 and $47.4 million over the next three years, according to Spotrac. He would severely handicap the Celtics financially, especially since Boston committed $163 million to franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, who should be the real focal point. Harden’s arrival would bring another ball-dominant guard into the equation, rather than a much-needed wing.

And that’s not all Harden’s services would cost, either. Celtics fans would be saying goodbye to potential All-Star Jaylen Brown, (likely) Marcus Smart, another young piece such as Romeo Langford and additional draft capital.

Would Harden give Boston a better team in 2020-21? Maybe. But is that really worth the cost of hamstringing your organization — hoping for a three-year window rather than an eight-year window?

No, it wouldn’t. And Celtics fans shouldn’t be happy about it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images