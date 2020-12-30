Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wedding Anniversary Post Is Just Plain Wholesome

Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. the most likable guy in sports?

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, on Tuesday celebrated their fourth trip around the sun as a married couple. The NASCAR legend commemorated the occasion with one of the most genuinely wholesome Instagram posts you’ll ever get from a professional athlete.

Take a look:

Our 4th anniversary. Had a quiet dinner. Had my friend Tim Dugger come by to sing a tune. I’ll celebrate our union every year with anticipation, because getting married to her is the best decision I’ve ever made.

Good stuff.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images