Celtics’ Javonte Green Out Against Grizzlies Due To ‘Health’ Protocols

The Boston Celtics might have had their first brush with COVID-19 of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Guard Javonte Green will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to “health and safety protocols,” according to the team. The Celtics did not specify whether Green’s absences is in anyway related to COVID-19, but the phrasing indicates it might be.

Here’s Boston’s full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. Memphis:



Tacko Fall (right eye irritation) – QUESTIONABLE

Javonte Green (Health and Safety protocols) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left thumb sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2020

The Celtics are fresh off a two-game series in Indiana against the Pacers. The went 1-1 on the trip.