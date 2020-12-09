Did Tony Romo Nail These Impersonations Of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning?

Tony Romo was an above-average quarterback for the majority of his 14-year NFL career. The former Dallas Cowboy now is one of football’s best color commentators and he’s a pretty darn good golfer, too.

During an appearance Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Romo showed off another talent: impressions.

No, we’re not talking about voice impressions. Rather, the on-field mannerisms and throwing motions of quarterbacks. You can check out Romo imitate Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in the video blow.

(Fast forward to the 5:57 mark.)

We have to hand it to Romo. Those were pretty spot-on, especially the one of Manning.