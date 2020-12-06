Drew Brees Injury: Here’s When Saints QB Could Return To Game Action

The Saints might not be without their starting quarterback for much longer.

Drew Brees has been inactive since Week 11 due to fractured ribs. The veteran signal-caller was removed from New Orleans’ Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers and was placed on injured reserve a few days larer.

Brees is eligible to be lifted from IR next week, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a possibility his hiatus will be halted at three weeks. The 41-year-old reportedly is “tracking to play as early as Week 14” when the Saints visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Luckily for New Orleans, it’s in a position where it doesn’t need to rush Brees back. Taysom Hill has been impressive in Brees’ absence, leading the Saints to victory each of the last two weeks. The dual-threat quarterback racked up a combined four touchdowns in New Orleans’ wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

Hill will try to improve to 3-0 as a starter Sunday afternoon when the Saints look to complete a regular-season sweep over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.