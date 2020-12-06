Liverpool Vs. Wolves Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool will have to rely on its wits in order to oust Wolves from its den.

Liverpool will host Wolves on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 11 game between the second- and seventh-place teams in the standings, respectively. Liverpool is riding a club-record 64-game unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League, and Wolves will be the latest side to try to breach the Reds’ fortress.

Wolves have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League so far this season, having conceded just 11 goals in 10 games. Will Liverpool, the top-scoring team in the competition, be able to fend off Wolves with a strong attack?

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Wolves in the United States:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416990-liverpool-leicester-city-talking-points" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>